Victim with serious injuries flags down Lexington police after attack

A severely injured stabbing victim flagged down police for help Friday in downtown Lexington, authorities said.
Police were responding to a report of a stabbing at Tower Plaza apartments off of Jefferson Street. The female victim was found on Second Street and Jefferson with severe injuries, said police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The woman said her attacker was a woman, Daugherty said.
The stabbing scene is close to Transylvania where an assailant, armed with a machete and knives, attacked at least one victim in a campus coffee shop. The stabbings occurred within hours of each other.
A suspect is still at large in the second stabbing. An assailant, possible a former student, was taken into custody in the Transylvania attack.
Police said they could not speculate if the stabbings were related.
