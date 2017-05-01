Guns, pot plants and $46,000 seized in search by Richmond police

Richmond police seized 40 marijuana plants, 19 guns and more than $46,000 during a search last week.
The search was conducted Friday after police had observed Ronnie Perkins selling drugs outside LP Liquor on Irvine Street, said Maj. Steven Gregg, spokesman for Richmond police.
Police later conducted a search of Perkins’ home in Adams Pointe mobile home park off Boonesborough Road north of Richmond.
Perkins, 64, of Richmond was charged with trafficking and cultivating marijuana as well as possession of a controlled substance.
The guns that were seized included pistols and rifles.
Perkins was lodged in the Madison Count jail but posted bond and was released.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
