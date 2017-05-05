Lexington police trying to nip plant theft in the bud

It’s the Case of the Pilfered Potted Plants.
Lexington police are trying to identify a woman who entered a backyard on Eddie Street on April 14 and left with three hanging flower pots from the patio area.
Surveillance video released Friday showed a black female wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. She climbed over a chain link fence and entered the backyard. After taking the three pots, the woman lifted the flower pots over the fence and left with them.
Police said they made the video public in an effort generate leads.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
