Ex-Realtor who stole jewelry for drugs will not serve jail time

A former Lexington Realtor must pay $5,000 in restitution but will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing jewelry from various houses.
Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine entered the final judgment in the case of Glenn Boadley “Bo” Howell III last week, according to court records.
Howell, 39, pleaded guilty in February to four counts of receiving stolen property, which would have meant serving five years in prison. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.
Goodwine ordered Howell to make restitution of $5,174 to six victims in monthly payments of $100. Insurance compensated the owners for their losses, but the restitution will repay their deductibles, said Greg Coulson, Howell’s attorney.
Court records indicate that Howell sold jewelry he stole to support a drug habit. After his arrest, he completed an in-patient drug-treatment program and then moved into a halfway house to continue sober living. He has found full-time work but Coulson would not say what type of work that is.
“It’s not real estate,” Coulson said. “It’s unlikely he will ever work in real estate again.”
Howell, former president of the Lexington Young Professionals Association, was once associated with Bluegrass Sotheby’s Realty in Lexington.
A Lakewood Drive resident said in criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court that a 1-carat Princess cut diamond was stolen from her house while it was listed for sale from February through August 2015. On March 11 and 12, 2015, the house was shown by Howell, the complaint said.
On March 12, 2015, Howell sold a Princess cut diamond to Joe Rosenberg Jewelers.
In a motion for probation, Coulson wrote that Howell’s actions “were primarily a result of his drug addiction and poor judgment which stemmed from his drug dependency. He does not deny that his actions violated the law, he takes responsibility for his actions, and he is very remorseful for what he did.”
One victim, Carla Mahoney, wrote in a victim impact statement that Howell “stole items that my husband gave to me for anniversaries. One piece he worked two years to afford. The hand wrought items were one of a kind designed for me.
“Money does not replace them,” Mahoney wrote. “Money does not make what he did OK.”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments