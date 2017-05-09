State police make traffic stop, find $1.5 million worth of drugs

State police seized 33 pounds of heroin and two men from Utah were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Kentucky on Monday night.
State police said they stopped a tractor-trailer for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 24 in Lyon County at 7:22 p.m., and one of the two men in the truck had a small amount of heroin on him.
When troopers searched the rest of the vehicle, they found the 33 pounds of heroin, which has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.
The driver, Roberto Orozco, 29, of West Valley, Utah, and the passenger, Alberto Leal-Martinez, 50, of Magna, Utah, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin. They were taken to Caldwell County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
