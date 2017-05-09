Thief used credit card before victim knew it was stolen

Police are asking for your help to solve a missing-person cold case. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is theft from a car on Horsemans Lane, off Red Mile Road.
About 11:30 p.m. April 9, a woman was alerted by her bank that someone was using her credit card to make cash-back transactions at Kroger on Alexandria Drive. She remembered that she had left her card in her car. When she went outside to check, she found that the driver’s side window of the car had been smashed, and her wallet had been stolen.
The thief was caught on camera using the credit card.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Derien Richardson, wanted on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, violating conditions of release, burglary and robbery. Richardson, 19, is described as a black man, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds (see photo below).
If you have information about Richardson, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
