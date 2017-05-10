Lexington teen to be tried as adult in shooting death of Lafayette student

A Lexington juvenile has been indicted as an adult in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old Lafayette High School student.
Demarcus Lee Bowie was indicted Tuesday by a Fayette County grand jury on charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. The indictment doesn’t list Bowie’s age, but police said at the time of his arrest that he was 16.
Robert “Bobby” Durrum, 15, died Jan. 19 at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, shortly after he was found about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the road on Belmont Drive near Preakness Drive in the North Pointe subdivision. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to identify Bowie as a suspect through information given to them by witnesses and Bobby, according to police. Bobby and Bowie were acquaintances.
The two had arranged to meet using social media, police said in January. They began fighting before the shooting occurred.
Durrum was the second Lafayette student in three months to be shot to death. Trinity Gay, 15, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, was shot to death in October in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway during an exchange of gunfire between two groups of men.
Under Kentucky law, juveniles 14 or older may be tried as adults if charged with a violent felony, such as murder, assault, rape or robbery. Juveniles are tried in adult court if they used or flashed a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Juvenile courts often mean far shorter sentences for defendants.
Bowie won’t face the death penalty if convicted. In a 2005 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the execution of people who were younger 18 at the time of their crimes violates the federal constitutional guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.
Bowie, who remains in custody at a juvenile detention center, is scheduled to be arraigned May 19 in Fayette Circuit Court.
