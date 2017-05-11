Lexington man accused of firing shots at his neighbors

A Lexington man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of firing a handgun at his neighbors, according to court records.
Kevin T. McGhee, 39, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Investigators reported that he was intoxicated when he fired at at neighbors, “creating substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person,” according to police.
The alleged shooting was about 9:45 p.m. on Woodston Court, off Larkwood Drive near Woodhill Drive, according to police.
No one was injured, according to LEX 18.
He is being held in the Fayette County jail on a $5,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
