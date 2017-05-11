Warrant issued for suspect who shot Lexington victim in the head

Lexington police have obtained an arrest warrant in the shooting of a man wounded in the head on Centre Parkway in April.
Luok “Lucky” Tuach, 32, is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault, according to police.
At 7:53 p.m. on April 22, police were called to 1101 Centre Parkway for a report of a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was able to speak with officers.
Anyone with information related to Tuach’s location is asked to contact police by calling 911.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
