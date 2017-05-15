Scott County man charged with 100 counts of child-porn possession

A Scott County man has been charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession after a cyber crimes investigation, according to the office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Chad Arron Rickman, 44, of Georgetown was arrested on Friday after a team of investigators searched his home. Several electronic devices were seized from his home and employer, according to Beshear’s office.
“Shielding Kentucky’s children from online predators and sexual abuse is one of my top priorities,” Beshear said in a news release Monday. “I appreciate the investigators in my office for their hard work, KSP for their assistance and the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecuting this case to secure justice.”
Rickman is scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on Tuesday.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
