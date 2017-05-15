Crime

May 15, 2017 2:27 PM

Lexington Police searching for man wanted in multiple purse thefts

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A 31-year-old man is being sought on suspicion of multiple purse thefts, according to Lexington police.

Adam Wade is wanted on a charge of second-degree robbery stemming from a theft Thursday, according to police. He has other theft warrants related to purses stolen in Lexington.

He’s accused of using force Thursday to steal a purse from a woman at the Kroger store on Boston Road, according to police. The victim told investigators that as she was leaving the store, a man pulled the purse from her, and she lost her balance and dropped her purchases.

Anyone with information about Wade is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:19

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing
Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman 0:30

Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman
Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 1:19

Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos