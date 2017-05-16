Crime

May 16, 2017 11:37 AM

Lexington woman is stabbed in her apartment; police seek her boyfriend

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A Lexington woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday in her apartment, and police are seeking her boyfriend on assault charges.

The woman told police that she was asleep on her couch when her boyfriend kicked in her apartment door on the 1800 block of Oxford Circle just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, and stabbed her several times. She said he had been gone all day and that they had not been arguing.

The woman had three small stab wounds on her chest and one under her right arm, according to police. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The woman’s boyfriend ran from the area, and she was unable to say which way he went.

An officer took a report for first-degree assault, according to police. The suspect also is wanted in connection with an unrelated wanton endangerment case.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:19

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing
Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman 0:30

Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman
Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 1:19

Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos