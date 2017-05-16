Lexington woman is stabbed in her apartment; police seek her boyfriend

A Lexington woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday in her apartment, and police are seeking her boyfriend on assault charges.
The woman told police that she was asleep on her couch when her boyfriend kicked in her apartment door on the 1800 block of Oxford Circle just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, and stabbed her several times. She said he had been gone all day and that they had not been arguing.
The woman had three small stab wounds on her chest and one under her right arm, according to police. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.
The woman’s boyfriend ran from the area, and she was unable to say which way he went.
An officer took a report for first-degree assault, according to police. The suspect also is wanted in connection with an unrelated wanton endangerment case.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments