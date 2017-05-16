Help catch a gas station robber who fired at a clerk

Police are asking for your help to solve two gas station robberies. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is a double robbery from Jan 10.
About 10:20 p.m., a man entered the BP station at 2221 Richmond Road. When he tried to rob the gas station, the clerk resisted, and the robber fired a shot that narrowly missed the clerk.
Two hours later, the man robbed the Speedway at 1281 East New Circle Road.
The robber is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He might have been driving a black Ford Taurus.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Luok Tuach, 32. Tuach is decribed as a black man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds (see photo below). He is wanted on an assault charge.
If you have information about Tuach, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
Comments