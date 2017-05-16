Tuach
Tuach
Tuach

Crime

May 16, 2017 9:35 PM

Luok Tuach has been arrested

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

Lexington police say a man accused of shooting another man in the head last month was arrested in Jessamine County Tuesday.

Luok “Lucky” Tuach, 32, was arrested by Nicholasville police on a warrant for first-degree assault, according to Lexington police. He was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Lexington police say the victim was shot at 1101 Centre Parkway on the night of April 22. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was able to talk to police.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery 0:30

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery
Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:19

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing
Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman 0:30

Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos