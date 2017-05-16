Luok Tuach has been arrested

Lexington police say a man accused of shooting another man in the head last month was arrested in Jessamine County Tuesday.
Luok “Lucky” Tuach, 32, was arrested by Nicholasville police on a warrant for first-degree assault, according to Lexington police. He was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Lexington police say the victim was shot at 1101 Centre Parkway on the night of April 22. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was able to talk to police.
