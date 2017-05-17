Death penalty sought against Williamsburg woman accused of killing her family

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Williamsburg woman accused of killing her family in January, WKYT reported.
Courtney L. Taylor, 41, pleaded not guilty in April to three counts of domestic murder in the deaths of Larry Taylor, 51, and daughters Jessie, 18, and a 13-year-old. She also was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Police say the killings took place at the family’s house on U.S. 25 in Williamsburg on the night of Jan. 13.
Taylor said she killed her husband over the proceeds from a settlement check of more than $264,000 and shot her two teen daughters so they wouldn’t have to grow up without a mother, according to media reports of a detective’s testimony.
