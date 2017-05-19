Man drives himself to Lexington hospital after being shot

A 21-year-old man drove himself to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital early Friday morning after being shot on Centre Parkway, according to police.
The man said he was driving when a vehicle going the opposite direction pulled up beside him and someone fired a shot, striking him, Lexington Police Lt. David Biroschik said.
He arrived at UK Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. with a few other people inside his car, Biroschik said. The man who was injured told police about possible suspects that he thought were involved.
No arrests had been made as of about 8 a.m. Monday.
