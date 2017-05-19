Crime

May 19, 2017 8:28 AM

Man drives himself to Lexington hospital after being shot

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A 21-year-old man drove himself to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital early Friday morning after being shot on Centre Parkway, according to police.

The man said he was driving when a vehicle going the opposite direction pulled up beside him and someone fired a shot, striking him, Lexington Police Lt. David Biroschik said.

He arrived at UK Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. with a few other people inside his car, Biroschik said. The man who was injured told police about possible suspects that he thought were involved.

No arrests had been made as of about 8 a.m. Monday.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery 0:30

Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery
Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:19

Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing
Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman 0:30

Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos