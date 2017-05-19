Police release video of suspects in armed robbery near The Lex apartments

Lexington police are searching for two suspects who were seen using a stolen debit card minutes after an armed robbery near The Lex apartments.
A man was walking back to his apartment in the area of 545 South Broadway on May 4 when a man got out of an older model white car and confronted him with a handgun, according to police. The victim complied when he was told to empty his pockets, dropping his phone and wallet on the ground.
Minutes after the robbery, the victim’s debit card was used at two gas stations and a Walmart, according to police. Surveillance video was released Friday of two men using the card to buy beer and other items at one of the gas stations.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
