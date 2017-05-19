Police release video of suspects in armed robbery near The Lex apartments

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Video shows 2 suspects in robbery of man returning to his apartment Pause 0:30 Robber tangles with clerk during BP robbery 2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 1:34 Joseph Smith named to 2nd district 1:55 Shaker Village's biggest preservation work since the 60's 2:32 How Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lexington police released surveillance footage of two men who used a robbery victim's credit card at two gas stations and a Walmart. A man armed with a gun got out of a car and stopped the victim as he approached his residence at The Lex apartments on South Broadway. Lexington police department

Lexington police released surveillance footage of two men who used a robbery victim's credit card at two gas stations and a Walmart. A man armed with a gun got out of a car and stopped the victim as he approached his residence at The Lex apartments on South Broadway. Lexington police department