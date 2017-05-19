Woman summoned to court for drug flight that landed in Lexington

A federal complaint has been filed against a fourth person in the investigation of a private jet that brought 80 bricks of cocaine and 40 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Lexington last month.
Kendra Michelle Caprice Tally was summoned to appear June 1 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Tally was not arrested April 21, but she was seen getting off the plane after it landed at Blue Grass Airport, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. She told investigators that she had never seen the black suitcases containing the drugs.
But a confidential informant told authorities that Tally was present when the bricks of cocaine were counted at the airport in Van Nuys, Calif., and before they were put into suitcases and loaded onto the plane bound for Lexington.
On May 8, the government obtained an arrest warrant for Tally. At the time the warrant was obtained, law enforcement agents were unable to contact Tally and were concerned that she might flee or otherwise attempt to avoid prosecution, according to court records.
On Monday, a California criminal defense attorney named Nina Marino representing Tally contacted the U.S. Attorney’s office in Lexington and assured them Tally would make all scheduled appearances in court. The government then withdrew the arrest warrant for Tally.
A federal grand jury has indicted three men in the case. Isaac Basilio Rosas, Cedric Allen Oronce Fajardo and Robert Walter Carlson were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
