Carjacked at Kroger: Lexington shopping trip takes scary turn

Police are investigating after two men threatened another man with a gun outside of a Lexington grocery store and stole his 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.
Officers responded to the Kroger in Tates Creek Centre at 11 p.m. Sunday when the robbery was reported, according to police. A man was sitting in his Traverse when two suspects got in the vehicle and pointed a gun at him. The victim was waiting while his wife shopped, WKYT reported.
The victim complied with the suspects’ demands, turning over his cellphone and getting out of the vehicle, according to police. The suspects then drove the Traverse inbound on Tates Creek Road.
Officers were able to work with the victim to use OnStar to locate the vehicle several miles away on Dakota Street, a couple of blocks from North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue, according to police. The vehicle was released back to the victim and police continue to investigate.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
