A thief stole credit credit cards from a truck, then used them nearby. Help catch her.

Police are asking for your help to solve theft and fraud on Cold Harbor Drive. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is the theft of credit cards from a vehicle on Cold Harbor Drive in Lexington. The street is off Mason Headley Road near Harrodsburg Road. Police say credit cards were stolen from a man’s truck there on the evening of March 9. The next morning he found out the cards had been used at the Walgreens at 2000 Harrodsburg Road and at a Minit Mart across the street (photos and video above and below). The thief was caught on camera using the stolen credit cards.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Courtney Kidd, wanted on charges of murder and robbery in a shooting death this month near Richmond Road. Kidd, 32, is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds (please see both photos of him below).
If you have information about Kidd, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
