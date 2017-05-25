This surveillance image shows two men using a debit card that had been stolen near The Lex apartments on May 4, according to police.
This surveillance image shows two men using a debit card that had been stolen near The Lex apartments on May 4, according to police. Eads, Morgan Lexington Police Department

May 25, 2017 3:16 PM

Lexington police searching for two men in connection with robbery

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Lexington police have obtained arrest warrants for two men wanted in connection with a robbery this month.

Kwanty Christian, 24, is wanted on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said. Additionally, Christian and Carlos Lamar, 19, are wanted for a count each of fraudulent use of a credit card under $500.

A debit card stolen in a robbery with a handgun May 4 near The Lex apartments on South Broadway was used at two gas stations and a Wal-Mart minutes after the theft, police said. Detectives obtained surveillance video of the two men using the card.

Anyone with information related to the case or the whereabouts of Christian or Lamar is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

