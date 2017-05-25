Frankfort Realtor enters guilty plea to federal cocaine charge

A Frankfort Realtor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
William Richard “Rick” Pulliam III, 44, principal broker for RE/MAX Bluegrass Realty in Frankfort, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in Frankfort.
Pulliam had no comment and his attorney, Brandon Wayne Marshall of Lexington, declined comment Thursday.
In the plea agreement with prosecutors, Pulliam acknowledged that he “possessed cocaine located at his residence with the intent to distribute it to others.”
Pulliam was not indicted by a grand jury but was charged in an “information,” which is a written accusation of a crime signed only by a prosecutor. The information and the plea agreement were filed Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police and FBI agents executed a search warrant at Pulliam’s Frankfort home on Feb. 20, 2014, the plea agreement said. It isn’t clear from the court record why it took more than three years to bring the federal charge.
The search of a room used as an office by Pulliam found 9.5 grams of cocaine, scales, packaging materials and a Taurus .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol. The gun was not loaded but a loaded magazine was found nearby.
The gun and its ammunition were forfeited to federal authorities, according to court records.
Pulliam “admitted that he sold cocaine to friends and had already sold some of the cocaine he previously had,” the plea agreement said.
Van Tatenhove scheduled sentencing for Sept. 20 in Frankfort. The maximum punishment is 20 years in prison.
Pulliam also faces state charges in addition to the federal charges. A Franklin County grand jury indicted him in November on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and tampering with evidence.
A trial on those charges is scheduled for July 24 before Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
