Woman charged with murder, DUI after fatal head-on crash

A woman from Eminence was arrested and charged with murder and driving under the influence after a fatal crash in Henry County.
Alora Davila, 27, was driving on Lake Jericho Road in Smithfield when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Eric Payton, 34, of Louisville, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davila was being held in the Carroll County Detention Center on charges of murder; driving under the influence — first offense with aggravating circumstances; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle; and failure to produce an insurance card.
