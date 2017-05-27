Teen dies, man arrested after boat carrying four capsizes

A 16-year-old boy died and a man has been arrested following a boating accident in Bourbon County.
Thomas Lane was pronounced dead at Bourbon Community Hospital after being pulled from Stoner Creek Friday night, said Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Ison-Roe.
She said the incident happened near Fryman’s Boat Dock when a boat carrying Lane, two other teens and an adult went over a dam and capsized at about 9:30 p.m.
State police arrested the adult who had been in the boat, Jacob Mason, 35, early Saturday, charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident. Mason was being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.
Trooper David Jones said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the incident. He said Mason was pulled from the creek after being found holding onto the boat.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.
Ison-Roe said the teens who had been in the boat with Lane told her that after the boat flipped, “the current was so swift the boat kept rolling.”
“It’s just a horrible, horrible tragic thing,” she said.
