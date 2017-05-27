Lexington enforcement operation results in recovery of $9,000 in shoplifted property

Lexington police say a recent enforcement operation identified 20 people who have been stealing from stores in the Hamburg and Richmond Road areas, leading to the recovery of about $9,000 worth of stolen property.
Police worked with stores’ loss-prevention personnel and members of the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association over three days last week. They observed people taking clothing, jewelry, electronics and meat, according to police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.
Ten people were arrested, and 10 were cited as a result of the investigation. Police say they will continue to conduct such operations periodically.
Those charged in the investigation and the charges against them are:
Arthur Auxier: Robbery, possession of burglar’s tools
Summer Blair: Theft
Jason Elbon: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Domonique Garr: Theft
Ashley Hamm: Theft
Markettia Hampton: Theft
Walker Hanley: Theft
Charles Hurst: Robbery, theft, fleeing
Mary Hurt: Theft
Corey Junius: Theft
Lori Leggett: Receiving stolen property
Caryn McCay: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacquetta Perry: Theft
Nicholas Slone: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Latasha Thompson: Theft
Sherri Thornberry: Theft
Jeffrey Willeroy: Theft
Brittany Wilson: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
Matt Yarborgouh: Possession of burglar’s tools
Ceandre Young: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Comments