May 27, 2017 6:50 PM

Lexington enforcement operation results in recovery of $9,000 in shoplifted property

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Lexington police say a recent enforcement operation identified 20 people who have been stealing from stores in the Hamburg and Richmond Road areas, leading to the recovery of about $9,000 worth of stolen property.

Police worked with stores’ loss-prevention personnel and members of the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association over three days last week. They observed people taking clothing, jewelry, electronics and meat, according to police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.

Ten people were arrested, and 10 were cited as a result of the investigation. Police say they will continue to conduct such operations periodically.

Those charged in the investigation and the charges against them are:

Arthur Auxier: Robbery, possession of burglar’s tools

Summer Blair: Theft

Jason Elbon: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

Domonique Garr: Theft

Ashley Hamm: Theft

Markettia Hampton: Theft

Walker Hanley: Theft

Charles Hurst: Robbery, theft, fleeing

Mary Hurt: Theft

Corey Junius: Theft

Lori Leggett: Receiving stolen property

Caryn McCay: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacquetta Perry: Theft

Nicholas Slone: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

Latasha Thompson: Theft

Sherri Thornberry: Theft

Jeffrey Willeroy: Theft

Brittany Wilson: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Matt Yarborgouh: Possession of burglar’s tools

Ceandre Young: Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

