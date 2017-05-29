Crime

May 29, 2017 9:32 AM

Man stabbed in Lexington following Sunday night argument

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Police say a man was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center after he got stabbed Sunday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Lima Drive just after 11:15 p.m., according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner. Police say the man, Woodford Jones, and a woman were arguing.

Police told the TV station, Jones kicked in the door to the apartment and struck the woman twice in the face. She received minor injuries. Jones and the woman got into a struggle and that's when the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed Jones in the back, WKYT reported.

Jones was taken to the hospital with a minor stab wound and police say he would be charged with assault. Police told WKYT the stabbing was defensive on the woman's part.

