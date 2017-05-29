19-year-old dies after shooting in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.
According to Lexington Police, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, May 28, officers responded to Honey Jay Court for a call of shots fired. A 19-year-old male was found in the backyard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s office, according to the police statement.
There are no suspect descriptions or motive at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department by calling (859) 258-3600.
Police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that an officer was patrolling the area when he or she heard gunshots. When an officer went to investigate, police say the officer found the victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police told WKYT a car was found leaving the scene, but they are not sure if that is connected at this time.
