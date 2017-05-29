Crime

May 29, 2017 9:34 AM

19-year-old dies after shooting in Lexington

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Lexington police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

According to Lexington Police, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, May 28, officers responded to Honey Jay Court for a call of shots fired. A 19-year-old male was found in the backyard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s office, according to the police statement.

There are no suspect descriptions or motive at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department by calling (859) 258-3600.

Police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that an officer was patrolling the area when he or she heard gunshots. When an officer went to investigate, police say the officer found the victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police told WKYT a car was found leaving the scene, but they are not sure if that is connected at this time.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:38

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens
Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting 0:25

Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting
Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident 1:10

Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos