Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the accidental shooting Monday of a 16-year-old girl who was shot while in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai. A 15-year-old girl and 25-year-old man have been charged in connection with the shooting.
Crime

May 29, 2017 6:15 PM

15-year-old girl, 25-year-old man charged after accidental shooting of 16-year-old

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

A 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old Williamsburg man were charged Monday in connection with the accidental shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Laurel County.

According to a written release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root’s office, Shawn Perkins, 25, of Williamsburg was in a Hyundai on Fiechter Lane near London with two teenage girls — a 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger. Sheriff department officials said Perkins, who was in the front passenger seat, allowed the 15-year-old, who was in the back seat, to handle a handgun. The gun discharged and struck the 16-year-old driver in the back. The driver had to be air-lifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Police said the 16-year-old had serious injuries.

Perkins was charged with unlawfully permitting a minor to possess a handgun — a Class D felony. Perkins is in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The 15-year-old juvenile from London was charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of handgun by a minor.

  Comments  

