Neighbors' feud leads to assault charge

MADISONVILLE -- A Madisonville man is facing a felony-level assault charge after police say he hit his neighbor over the head with a hammer during a verbal brawl.
According to a Madisonville Police Department news release written by Sgt. Justin Jones, police received a 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday from Lot 47 at Victoria Trailer Park.
Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Adam S. Brewington, a resident of Lot 27, walking in the middle of the roadway and "bleeding profusely from his head."
The resident of Lot 47, 51-year-old Donnie G. Craig, "appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was found near the roadway," the release said.
According to Jones, witnesses said Craig and Brewington had been in an argument at Craig's residence. The argument reportedly became physical when Craig hit Brewington multiple times in the head with a hammer.
Brewington was taken by Medical Center Ambulance Service to Baptist Health Madisonville, where he was treated for his injuries, released and then taken to Hopkins County Jail on a single charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Craig was charged with first-degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place and also taken to Hopkins County Jail.
According to Kentucky statutes, first-degree assault is considered a Class B felony and carries a possible punishment of 10-20 years in prison.
Brewington was released Sunday on his own recognizance. Craig remains in Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail bond.
A date for Craig's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to the jail's website.
