A hot Crock Pot was used as a weapon in a couple’s fight. Man now faces felony assault charge

A Madisonville man is facing a felony-level assault charge after police say he hit his girlfriend over the head with a hot kitchen appliance during an argument.
According to an arrest citation written by Madisonville Police Department Officer Joseph Keelin, officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday to the Baptist Health Madisonville emergency department to speak with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted earlier that night.
The female, who claimed to be the girlfriend of 59-year-old Madisonville resident Nathaniel Jones, said Jones had become angry with her, grabbed her by the arms, squeezed her and began kicking her in the back.
"The victim had visible injuries to corroborate the assault," Keelin wrote. "The victim subsequently advised (Jones) grabbed a heated Crock Pot off the kitchen counter and hit her over the head with it, causing head and facial injuries.
"The victim had visible injuries, as well as defensive marks on her arms, to corroborate the assault with the Crock Pot," Keelin continued, "which due to the heat and weight, was a dangerous instrument."
While conducting a search of the couple's Hall Street home, officers reportedly seized a grooming bag containing a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, multiple smoking pipes and rolling papers. A suspected crack cocaine pipe was also located in Jones' vehicle, according to the citation.
Jones was eventually charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to Hopkins County Jail.
According to Kentucky statutes, second-degree assault is considered a Class C felony which carries a possible punishment of five to10 years in prison.
Jones remains in Hopkins County Jail on a $3,000 cash bail bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, according to the jail's website.
