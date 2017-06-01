17-year-old confesses to being driver in fatal hit-and-run

MALLARD POINT — A 17-year-old juvenile has confessed to being the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a northern Scott County man outside the man’s home earlier this year, Sheriff’s Capt. Jearl Porter said.
“I believe he confessed early last week,” Porter said.
The juvenile already is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a fatality, and tampering with evidence.
Also facing those charges is Matthew Taylor Putty, 18, of Georgetown.
Porter didn’t say the juvenile has been charged with reckless homicide, the charge that Sheriff Tony Hampton said in February that the driver could face.
The pair were charged in the Feb. 19 death of Donald Savage, who was struck by a pickup truck about midnight outside his house on Sabin Drive in Westwoods subdivision.
Investigators have identified the owner of the pickup truck as a relative of Putty.
Kathy Savage, the victim’s widow, said Tuesday that she had been told about the juvenile’s confession.
She also said the family, which lives on a cul-de-sac atop a ridge near Northern Elementary School, continues to experience occasional harassment from loud vehicles that drive along the street — situations similar that led to Donald Savage’s death.
The Savages’ home is the only house on that cul-de-sac.
Donald Savage died nearly 18 months after the Toyota employee had built the secluded house for himself, his wife and their son and daughter.
Kathy Savage said loud vehicles drive by frequently, often late at night, and her husband and others would go outside to get license numbers and discourage the drivers.
She said a pickup truck had done that on Feb. 19, prompting him to go outside. Later, about midnight, the same truck returned, she said.
It was a foggy night, and Savage, wielding a flashlight, was attempting to flag the truck down when he was struck. The truck kept going.
The Savages’ son, Storm, followed the pickup and got a partial license tag number and decals that could help investigators identify the driver.
Putty and the juvenile were arrested the following day. Investigators say the pickup truck allegedly had been cleaned up and some decals removed.
Putty has been free on $10,000 bond, with conditions restricting him to home arrest.
Last week, Kathy Savage and her children, Storm and daughter Skye, placed a small cross on Sabin Drive’s shoulder where Don Savage’s body landed after he was struck.
