Second man dies after May triple shooting in Jessamine County

A second victim in a triple shooting in May in Jessamine County has died, the Fayette County coroner has confirmed.
Zach Cawthorn, 27, died from complications due to gunshot wounds at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Cawthorn is the second person to die after a triple shooting early May 12 near Bonded Links, a former motorcycle clubhouse that was rented for a private party. Mark Boguszewski, 27, of Jefferson County, was found dead at the scene. Boguszewski’s body was found in tall grass near the club.
Cawthorn and the third shooting victim were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the shooting. The name and condition of the third victim was never released.
The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the commercial area off U.S. 27 commonly known as “the drag strip” because it’s a former racing venue. The strip is home to various businesses, including auto body shops and used car lots.
As many as 50 people may have attended the party that night, said Nicholasville Police Sgt. Scott Harvey.
Nicholasville police are still investigating the now double-murder and ask that anyone with any information contact Nicholasville police at (859)885-9467.
