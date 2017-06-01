Police investigated a triple shooting that occurred overnight Friday at a motorcycle club in Nicholasville that killed one person and wounded two others.
Police investigated a triple shooting that occurred overnight Friday at a motorcycle club in Nicholasville that killed one person and wounded two others. Greg Kocher
Police investigated a triple shooting that occurred overnight Friday at a motorcycle club in Nicholasville that killed one person and wounded two others. Greg Kocher

Crime

June 01, 2017 11:03 AM

Second man dies after May triple shooting in Jessamine County

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

A second victim in a triple shooting in May in Jessamine County has died, the Fayette County coroner has confirmed.

Zach Cawthorn, 27, died from complications due to gunshot wounds at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Cawthorn is the second person to die after a triple shooting early May 12 near Bonded Links, a former motorcycle clubhouse that was rented for a private party. Mark Boguszewski, 27, of Jefferson County, was found dead at the scene. Boguszewski’s body was found in tall grass near the club.

Cawthorn and the third shooting victim were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the shooting. The name and condition of the third victim was never released.

Nicholasville triple shooting details

Nicholasville Police Sgt. Scott Harvey talks about the triple shooting that happened early Friday and that left one person dead and two others injured.

Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the commercial area off U.S. 27 commonly known as “the drag strip” because it’s a former racing venue. The strip is home to various businesses, including auto body shops and used car lots.

As many as 50 people may have attended the party that night, said Nicholasville Police Sgt. Scott Harvey.

Nicholasville police are still investigating the now double-murder and ask that anyone with any information contact Nicholasville police at (859)885-9467.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos