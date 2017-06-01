Police say woman was high when she hit motorcycle carrying two

A Corbin woman was high on drugs when the minivan she was driving hit a motorcycle carrying two people, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, London police say.
Patricia A. Hollingsworth, 47, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Astro west on Ky. 192 in London just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when she ran a red light and collided with a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was northbound on Ky. 229 at the intersection, according to police.
The motorcycle’s driver, Christopher M. Abbott, 44, of Keavy, and passenger, Heather N. Burkhart, 34, of London, were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Hollingsworth was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of first-degree assault. She was arrested and taken to Laurel County Detention Center.
