Crime

June 1, 2017 9:45 PM

Police charge Beattyville man with murder

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

State police have charged a Beattyville man with murder after finding a body in Lee County.

Daniel A. Noble, 34, was arrested Thursday after state police were called to his home on Decoursey Hollow Road in rural Lee County about a “possible deceased person outside the residence.”

The victim’s identity has not been released. State police said Noble “fatally injured the victim during an altercation outside the residence.”

Noble was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

UK's Eddie Gran: I probably got too stubborn about wildcat 1:35

UK's Eddie Gran: I probably got too stubborn about wildcat

Pause
Stephen Johnson: A lot of things we got to get better on 1:03

Stephen Johnson: A lot of things we got to get better on

Mark Stoops: One heck of a victory for our team 2:15

Mark Stoops: One heck of a victory for our team

Josh Allen: This was a statement game for Kentucky 1:11

Josh Allen: This was a statement game for Kentucky

Man steals more than $1,000 in cigarettes from Lexington gas station 1:18

Man steals more than $1,000 in cigarettes from Lexington gas station

C.J. Conrad finally makes that connection with Stephen Johnson 1:06

C.J. Conrad finally makes that connection with Stephen Johnson

Three keys for Kentucky at Southern Miss 2:54

Three keys for Kentucky at Southern Miss

'The time chooses us.' Highlights from Lexington council's vote to move statues 1:57

'The time chooses us.' Highlights from Lexington council's vote to move statues

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 0:44

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters 2:00

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters

  • Surveillance: Man crashes into wall attempting to steal motorcycle

    The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man who attempted to steal a motorcycle then wrecked it into a wall.

Surveillance: Man crashes into wall attempting to steal motorcycle

View more video

Crime