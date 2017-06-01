Police charge Beattyville man with murder

State police have charged a Beattyville man with murder after finding a body in Lee County.
Daniel A. Noble, 34, was arrested Thursday after state police were called to his home on Decoursey Hollow Road in rural Lee County about a “possible deceased person outside the residence.”
The victim’s identity has not been released. State police said Noble “fatally injured the victim during an altercation outside the residence.”
Noble was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.
