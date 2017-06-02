Lexington
Crime

June 02, 2017 9:50 AM

Morgantown police officer accused of sexual abuse of minor

By Beth Musgrave

A Morgantown police officer accused of having sexual contact with a minor has been charged with sexual abuse and other crimes.

Kentucky State Police say a parent of a juvenile alerted them Wednesday that in the past month, the juvenile might have had sexual contact with Morgantown officer James Embry, 26. Morgantown is about 30 minutes north of Bowling Green.

After state police conducted several interviews, Embry was arrested at the Morgantown police department late Thursday afternoon and was being held in the Butler County jail.

Embry has been charged with sexual abuse and custodial interference.

