Elizabethtown man indicted in robbery of Nicholasville GameStop

A Jessamine County grand jury has indicted an Elizabethtown man in connection with the June armed robbery of a GameStop store in Nicholasville.
Montiest Barney, 25, was indicted this week on a charge of first-degree robbery, Nicholasville police said.
Barney has also been indicted on two robbery counts in Jefferson County, according to court records there.
He is currently an inmate in the Warren County, Ohio, jail. He was lodged there after his Tuesday arrest on a charge of aggravated robbery in Middletown, Ohio.
In the June 21 Nicholasville robbery, a man armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun entered the GameStop store in front of Wal-Mart and demanded money from the cash drawer. The clerk complied, provided cash and the robber left on foot.
Barney is scheduled to be arraigned in Jessamine Circuit Court on Aug. 11.
