Elizabethtown man indicted in robbery of Nicholasville GameStop

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:15 Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide Pause 0:54 A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 3:28 'I'll never forgive myself': Should parents face charges when kids find loaded guns? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:01 Protesters react to prison sentence for Amish farmer 1:19 Man caught shoplifting from Kmart 0:49 Surveillance video: Two men caught stealing from Whitaker Bank Ballpark 1:17 Spokesman defends Amish man convicted of selling improperly labeled salve 5:07 FBI update on Eric Conn escape 0:22 Carneal Road shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This surveillance video shows the June 21 armed robbery of the GameStop store in Nicholasville.

This surveillance video shows the June 21 armed robbery of the GameStop store in Nicholasville.