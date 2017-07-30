Past the mop closet and out the fire exit, 4 inmates escape in Boyd

Four Ashland men escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center early Sunday morning, Deputy Jailer Charles Hale told the Herald-Leader.
The detention center’s Facebook page identified the four as Timothy Bates, Zachary King, Robert Rains, and Jeremie Deboard. By 3 p.m. Sunday, a post said that King was caught in Flatwoods, a community in Boyd County. Deboard had been apprehended as well.
All of the inmates escaped Sunday morning at approximately 4 a.m., the detention center’s Facebook page said. The escape was discovered around 6:30 a.m. during one of three daily headcounts.
“It appears as though inmates escaped through a pipe chase, broke through into a mop closet into an unsecure area of the jail, and went out an emergency fire exit. This was apparently the result of a design flaw in the new side of our building, constructed in 2006,” the Facebook page post said.
The four were in jail facing drug charges or for drug related offenses and were not wanted or convicted of violent felony charges, the post said.
Officials said people with information should call 911 or the Boyd County Detention Center at 606-739-4224, option 1, ext. 264 for the booking desk.
