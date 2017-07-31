Crime

Former vice president of PBI Bank sentenced for aiding bank fraud

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

July 31, 2017 11:09 AM

A former vice president of PBI Bank in Lexington was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for helping three other people defraud the bank.

Joseph Tobin, 45, had pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to six counts of aiding and abetting bank fraud and one count of bank fraud, according to acting U.S. Attorney Carlton Shier IV’s office.

U.S. District Court Judge Danny Reeves had previously sentenced Daniel Sexton to nine years, Jonathan Williams to five years and Sheila Flynn to two years for their roles in the fraud. All three are serving their sentences in federal prisons.

Sexton and Williams owned and operated several mobile home businesses in Georgetown. Flynn worked at those businesses as an office manager. Tobin was vice president at PBI Bank in Lexington.

Sexton, Williams and Flynn conspired together to obtain various bank loans using false corporate accounting records, false tax records and false appraisals for assets such as a private plane, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

They also failed to disclose debts they owed to others in their loan applications. Tobin knew the loan applications were fraudulent but approved them anyway.

Sexton and Williams also recruited other people to take out loans from PBI Bank then direct the money to them. Tobin approved the loans even though he knew that Sexton and Williams were the true borrowers. Tobin also set up a straw loan for another borrower.

In addition to their prison sentences, Reeves ordered the four defendants to pay restitution to four victimized banks. Sexton and Williams were each ordered to pay more than $2.6 million in restitution. Tobin is responsible for $185,000 and Flynn for more than $1.4 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video