Help find a vandal who damaged a Deja Vu employee’s vehicle

Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is vandalism of a vehicle on July 5th.
A patron of Deja Vu Night Club on W. New Circle Road exited the establishment at approximately 2:30 a.m. and proceeded to kick a vehicle owned by an employee of the club which caused considerable damage.
The suspect had a verbal altercation with club management prior to leaving the club.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Jermaine Benton, 25. Benton is described as a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds (see photo below). He is wanted on the charge of 1st degree robbery.
If you have information about Benton, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
