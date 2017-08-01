Justin Davis is being sought in connection with a stabbing Monday of a 25-year-old man in Danville.
Danville police seek 40-year-old suspect in Monday stabbing

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 01, 2017 7:33 AM

Danville police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing Monday of a 25-year-old man.

Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Justin Davis, 40, of Danville. He is wanted in connection with the stabbing of Sanchez Bailey, also of Danville.

Bailey was treated d at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, police said in a Facebook post.

Bailey and Davis got into an altercation Monday that escalated, and Davis stabbed Bailey in the back shortly before noon Monday, police said. Police talked to Bailey in the emergency room.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Danville police at 859-238-1224.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

