Crime

Laurel sheriff’s office looking for suspect in assault of a deputy

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 01, 2017 8:14 AM

A London man is being sought in the assault of a Laurel County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Keith Dinsmore was attempting to arrest Larry Wilder, 46, when the two scuffled and Wilder shoved the deputy down, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Wilder ran off.

Dinsmore was treated at St. Joseph Hospital London.

Dinsmore had been sent to investigate a complaint off Reed Valley Road about eight miles west of London about some people in a vehicle in a driveway. The residents didn’t know who was in the vehicle.

Dinsmore learned that Wilder was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When Dinsmore attempted an arrest, the two scuffled.

Wilder is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about Wilder’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

