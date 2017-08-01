Richmond police arrest Georgia man in Monday morning shooting

A Georgia man was arrested in connection with a shooting Monday on Gibson Lane in Richmond, police said.
Kareem Jenkins, 38, of Lithonia, Ga., is charged with first-degree assault, fleeing police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to police.
Police said Tuesday that the victim, whom they did not identify, was in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police received a call at 7:30 a.m. Monday of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Jenkins was identified as the suspected. About 10 a.m., Jenkins was seen driving near Lowe’s, but when an officer tried to stop his vehicle, Jenkins led police on a short pursuit before jumping out and running off.
At one point, Jenkins entered a home and told the occupants he was running from police. He left and was found later hiding in a nearby wooded area.
In the vehicle Jenkins was driving, police found a handgun, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of suspected heroin and 8.3 grams of cocaine.
Jenkins also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.
He was being held in the Madison County jail.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
