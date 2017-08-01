She drove him to a gas station. He started shooting. Now she’s in jail.

A Lexington woman is accused of driving a man to a gas station, where he shot into vehicles and a gas pump.
Aleah Cirelle Davis, 23, of Centre Parkway was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for her role in delivering a man identified in an arrest warrant as Tyler Jalen Mack, 23, to the Thorntons station at Redding and Tates Creek roads.
Lexington police obtained the warrant for Mack on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief and being a felon in possession of a handgun. As of Tuesday evening, Mack had not been found.
On July 26, Davis drove a white Dodge Charger and let Mack out at the station, according to the arrest warrant.
Mack then fired about 10 rounds from the gun, according to the warrant.
One unidentified person pumping gas jumped into a vehicle for cover, and a second “felt that his life was in imminent danger but was unable to evacuate the area due to being injured and on crutches,” according to the warrant.
A third person turned and ran to avoid gunfire. Bullets struck a gas pump between two vehicles.
Meanwhile, Davis remained in the Charger on Walden Drive, across the street from gas station, and drove off after Mack ran back to the car and got in.
Davis’ actions of dropping Mack off at the station and “clearly waiting across the street for him to complete his actions shows she was directly involved in the commission of the crime,” according to the warrant.
Davis was being held in the Fayette County jail. She was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette District Court.
Anyone with information related to this case may call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information also can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
