42-year-old Floyd County woman reported missing

Kentucky State Police are investigating a missing persons case of a 42-year-old woman in Floyd County, according to the police department.
Raquel Renee Cain of Prestonburg was reported missing by a family member and has not been seen for about a week, according to police.
She is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair, 5-foot-6 and weighing about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blouse and blue jeans.
Reports say that Cain could possibly be driving a 2013 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 976PHE.
“Anytime a person is entered missing there is a risk of danger that could be potentially involved,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Steven Mounts said. “We do not have any specific information currently to assume she’s in immediate danger and no physical or mental impairments exist to our knowledge.”
Anyone with information regarding Cain’s location can call Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or contact local law enforcement.
