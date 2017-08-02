Raquel Renee Cain
Raquel Renee Cain Provided by Kentucky State Police
Raquel Renee Cain Provided by Kentucky State Police

Crime

42-year-old Floyd County woman reported missing

Kat Manouchehri

kmanouchehri@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 6:32 PM

Kentucky State Police are investigating a missing persons case of a 42-year-old woman in Floyd County, according to the police department.

Raquel Renee Cain of Prestonburg was reported missing by a family member and has not been seen for about a week, according to police.

She is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair, 5-foot-6 and weighing about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blouse and blue jeans.

Reports say that Cain could possibly be driving a 2013 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 976PHE.

“Anytime a person is entered missing there is a risk of danger that could be potentially involved,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Steven Mounts said. “We do not have any specific information currently to assume she’s in immediate danger and no physical or mental impairments exist to our knowledge.”

Anyone with information regarding Cain’s location can call Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or contact local law enforcement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime of the week

Crime of the week 0:19

Crime of the week
A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 0:54

A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings
Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide 3:15

Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide

View More Video