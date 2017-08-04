Crime

Man on moped robbed at gunpoint; two men arrested

By Greg Kocher

August 04, 2017

Two men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a man on a moped late Thursday night, according to Lexington police.

Jamal Butler, 20, and Kie’v Allen, 19, were charged with first-degree robbery, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.

The victim told police that he was robbed about 11:30 p.m. by three men who took his moped in the 600 block of North Broadway. A handgun was used in the robbery. Officers later found the moped.

Butler and Allen were being held in the Fayette County jail.

