Man on moped robbed at gunpoint; two men arrested

Two men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a man on a moped late Thursday night, according to Lexington police.
Jamal Butler, 20, and Kie’v Allen, 19, were charged with first-degree robbery, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.
The victim told police that he was robbed about 11:30 p.m. by three men who took his moped in the 600 block of North Broadway. A handgun was used in the robbery. Officers later found the moped.
Butler and Allen were being held in the Fayette County jail.
