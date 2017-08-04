Sidney “Sid” Paul Williams Jr.
Lexington police identify man suspected in string of hotel robberies

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 04, 2017 4:17 PM

A man suspected in a string of Lexington hotel robberies has been identified, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sidney “Sid” Paul Williams Jr., 30, on a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with a theft that occurred Monday at the Country Inn & Suites on Executive Drive, according to police.

Williams is also suspected two other hotel robberies last week and a third Thursday night, according to police.

Anyone with information about Williams’ location is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

