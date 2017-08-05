Timothy Fogle
Timothy Fogle
Timothy Fogle

Crime

Lexington man wanted in connection with homicide on Augusta Court

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

August 05, 2017 11:16 AM

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Lexington man in connection with a homicide investigation at an apartment complex on Augusta Court.

Timothy L. Fogle, 40, is wanted for murder in the death of a 55-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment at Augusta Arms on Friday, Lexington police said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office had not identified the victim or cause of death as of Saturday morning.

Police said in a news release that Fogle and the victim were acquaintances and that there appears to have been “some type of struggle in the apartment that led to the victim’s death.”

Some members of the victim’s family had become concerned because they hadn’t heard from him for some time and called police on Friday.

Anyone with information about Timothy Fogle’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime of the week

Crime of the week 0:19

Crime of the week
A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 0:54

A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings
Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide 3:15

Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide

View More Video