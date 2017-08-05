Lexington man wanted in connection with homicide on Augusta Court

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Lexington man in connection with a homicide investigation at an apartment complex on Augusta Court.
Timothy L. Fogle, 40, is wanted for murder in the death of a 55-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment at Augusta Arms on Friday, Lexington police said.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office had not identified the victim or cause of death as of Saturday morning.
Police said in a news release that Fogle and the victim were acquaintances and that there appears to have been “some type of struggle in the apartment that led to the victim’s death.”
Some members of the victim’s family had become concerned because they hadn’t heard from him for some time and called police on Friday.
Anyone with information about Timothy Fogle’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
