Police arrest dozens of people in Lexington in four-day roundup

Dozens were arrested in Lexington as part of a four-day roundup of people with warrants for felonies and misdemeanors.
Lexington police said they worked with the sheriff’s office, probation and parole, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service to serve more than 50 felony warrants from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Those arrested face a range of charges, from theft to wanton endangerment to drug trafficking.
Officers seized one AK-47 assault rifle and three .38-caliber pistols, one of which had been reported stolen, during the roundup. They also seized about one gram of heroin, five grams of cocaine and 15 grams of marijuana.
Police said they discovered additional crimes while they were rounding up the suspects, and as a result they executed a search warrant at a home on Pemberton Street, where they seized narcotics and about $1,500 cash.
For a list people who were served warrants as part of the roundup, visit Lexingtonky.gov/news/08-05-2017/dozens-arrested-multi-agency-roundup.
