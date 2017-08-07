Stanton man charged with wanton endangerment after hitting officer

A Stanton man is charged with hitting a police officer with a vehicle.
Kenneth Brian Dunn, 33, was arrested and charged Friday with wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to Powell County jail records.
Early Friday morning the Powell County Dispatch Center told Stanton Police Sgt. Donovan Crabtree of an impaired motorist in the Clay City area. Crabtree went to assist the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.
When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off, striking Crabtree, according to a Stanton Police Department Facebook post. The motorist led officers on a high speed chase, almost striking other motorists.
The driver wrecked out and took off on foot. Crabtree was able to catch up to the driver and make an arrest after the motorist resisted.
Dunn was also charged with fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence, operating on a suspended license and disregarding a stop sign.
