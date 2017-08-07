Crime

Police investigate shooting in front of Fan Outfitters at Tates Creek Centre

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 07, 2017 8:37 AM

Lexington police investigated a Sunday afternoon shooting at a south Lexington shopping center. No one was injured.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police went to Tates Creek Centre to investigate a report of a shooting in front of Fan Outfitters, said Lt. David Biroschik.

A vehicle pulled behind a Silver Honda Accord and the occupants of the unknown vehicle began firing a gun at the Honda, Biroschik said.

Both cars fled the scene before police arrived, he said.

One unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was struck by a round, Biroschik said.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

